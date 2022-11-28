Husband confronts wife about her 'disgusting' cooking style, she refuses to change.

When this husband is frustrated, he asks Reddit:
I love my wife, but she does not understand how gross it is to find her hair in my food.
I have asked to please stop cooking for me. I am more than happy to cook for us. Or to order out. Delivery. Restaurant. I don't really care. I just hate finding her hair in my food.
She refuses. She says she likes to cook. And she promised to tie her hair back. And she does. For a week. Then she "forgets".
I find her hair in cookies, soups, salad, pasta, pizza.
It must be intentional at this point.
This was our first time hosting Thanksgiving. I begged her to please allow me to make the food and she could spend the day watching football and help with the dishes afterwards.