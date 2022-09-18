People share the harmful ideas we're passing to our children without realizing.

So much of what we pass down to our children was passed on to us. Plenty of the things we say and do, and kids learn, is just osmosis, not really critically analyzed but just done because it's the way of the culture. On Reddit, someone posed a question to the community — "What are the harmful are being taught to children?"
The answers were, surprisingly or not, insightful — especially for the standards of a random, popular internet forum. Here are 15 that provoked the most discussion.
1.) From mrada34:
I used to work at a movie theater back in the day and I'll never forget witnessing a kid pick up their trash on their way out like a responsible person and their mother instructing them to put it back down because it is not their responsibility.