Hubby tells wife to be more cautious while she's pregnant, she says, 'Don't baby me.' AITA?

When this man is concerned about his wife's safety during her pregnancy, he asks Reddit:
My wife (28f) and I (29m) had an argument that has lead to me getting the cold shoulder and I am wondering if I am the AH here. This started when my wife and I were on a walk. We noticed a dog that was wondering the neighborhood without an owner.
We are both animal lovers and have on occasion tracked down runaway dogs and got them back home. I wanted to handle it for two reasons: my wife is 7 months pregnant and the dog was huge (at least 100lb and probably taller than me on its hind legs and I am 6ft).
My wife can be a bit stubborn when told not do something so completely ignored me. The dog did show some level of aggression such as barking and light growling. I backed off to make it feel less threatened. After awhile it did calm down and we were able to get it home.
Afterwards I told my wife that she was being stubborn and reckless approaching an unknown animal like that while pregnant and that she should have let me handle it. She thinks I am being unreasonable and controlling, and that I'm babying her.Things have been cold since. AITA?
wolfgoddess77 writes:
NTA. Approaching a strange dog (especially a big one) is a dangerous thing to do for anyone when the dog is showing aggression. I wouldn't advise doing it even if she wasn't pregnant.
jrm1102 writes:
YTA - gently, she’s pregnant, not made of glass If she felt fine approaching the dog thats her choice. I get your concern but you turned it into an unnecessary argument.
gidget87 writes:
Slight yta. Your heart was in the right place, but your wording could have been chosen better.
It would have been better if you said you worry about her well being and the well being of the baby when faced with a large unknown animal and because of that you would have felt better if she let you handle the situation this time. Calling her reckless and stubborn was not a good way to handle it.