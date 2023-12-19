Hubby tells wife to be more cautious while she's pregnant, she says, 'Don't baby me.' AITA?

When this man is concerned about his wife's safety during her pregnancy, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for thinking my wife should be more cautious while pregnant?"

My wife (28f) and I (29m) had an argument that has lead to me getting the cold shoulder and I am wondering if I am the AH here. This started when my wife and I were on a walk. We noticed a dog that was wondering the neighborhood without an owner.

We are both animal lovers and have on occasion tracked down runaway dogs and got them back home. I wanted to handle it for two reasons: my wife is 7 months pregnant and the dog was huge (at least 100lb and probably taller than me on its hind legs and I am 6ft).