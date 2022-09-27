Someecards Logo
Husband asks if he's wrong to cancel trip with pregnant wife if she won't let him drink.

Maggie Lalley
Sep 27, 2022 | 5:46 PM
Some husbands don't drink when their wives are pregnant, and that's great! When this husband is fed up, he asks the popular Reddit forum:

"AITA for no longer wanting to pay for a trip abroad if my (pregnant) wife won’t allow me to consume any alcohol on said trip?"

My wife has decided that since she can’t drink because she is pregnant that I can’t either. I planned to take my annual leave from work to take us (and pay for) a trip abroad.

I asked my wife would the drinking rule still be in effect and she said of course. I’ve now decided I won’t be paying for us to take this trip.

My wife and I both normally would smoke weed pretty often. My wife would smoke more than me mainly due to the fact I work more hours and she works a grocery store where she can happily go to work high whereas I work in a job that I’d struggle to perform high.

