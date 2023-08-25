Husband REFUSES to drive to WIFE'S family get together. 'It will be horrible.' AITA?

I told her I will go, but she is going to have to drive at least one leg of the trip, I don't want to be driving for 6 hours like every other time.

This started a fight because she said I know how much she hates driving on freeways and that's too far of a drive for her to keep from freaking out. I told her that if she wants to keep driving 6 hours in a day to see her family every month, then she's going to need to start driving at least half of it because I'm tired of doing all that driving by myself.