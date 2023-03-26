Wife calls husband 'total cry baby' after one night of helping with son. AITA?

They're tired, hungry, cranky... and then there's the baby.

Newborns are a fulltime job. One woman and her husband had a blowout when he offered to help with their 5-week-old baby and then completely checked out. He says he was exhausted after looking after the baby but she says this is what she does every day.

AITA for taking a nap and letting my wife take care of our baby by herself?

Horror_Evidence2411

Our baby is 5 weeks old, he doesn't sleep though the night yet. Wife and I split times to wake up and nurse him back to sleep. She's a SAHM while I work in retail from 8am to 4 pm.