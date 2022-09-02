Husband asks if he's wrong to call out wife for 'sabotaging' daughters.

It's normal to be worried about your kids, but what if your significant other is parenting in a way you don't approve of? Can you put a stop to it? When this husband feels like his wife is being toxic toward their daughters, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for highlighting that my wife sabotages her daughters?"

They are 11 and 13. I've noticed her telling them the wrong information at times, or missing out crucial information from instructions and i believe it is to make them fail. I've noticed this pattern and begun to watch.