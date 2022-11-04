Husband scolds second wife for spoiling her daughter and making his daughter jealous.

When this man is frustrated with his daughter's stepmom's behavior, he asks Reddit:

AITA for calling my daughter spoiled for crying about a bracelet?

My wife (41F) of four years and I (45M) have a blended family. She and I both have a daughter from a previous marriage. Her daughter is 8 and my daughter is 7.

I was raised by a dad who made a good salary but blew every dollar he earned. As a result I have always lived frugally and hate conspicuous consumption with a passion.

Now my wife and I are economically stable- she is a travel nurse and I own a contracting business. We have agreed that we would not raise our kids to be indulgent spenders.

However, a caveat is that my wife and my stepdaughter are attached at the hip- she calls her the love of her life and her muse, as well as her fashion twin.