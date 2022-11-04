Husband scolds second wife for spoiling her daughter and making his daughter jealous.

When this man is frustrated with his daughter's stepmom's behavior, he asks Reddit:
My wife (41F) of four years and I (45M) have a blended family. She and I both have a daughter from a previous marriage. Her daughter is 8 and my daughter is 7.
I was raised by a dad who made a good salary but blew every dollar he earned. As a result I have always lived frugally and hate conspicuous consumption with a passion.
Now my wife and I are economically stable- she is a travel nurse and I own a contracting business. We have agreed that we would not raise our kids to be indulgent spenders.
However, a caveat is that my wife and my stepdaughter are attached at the hip- she calls her the love of her life and her muse, as well as her fashion twin.
My wife has recently started her own nursing agency and between that and her summer contract, she is making more than me for the first time.