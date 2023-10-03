Husband tells wife he doesn't want a second child if she keeps her career. AITA?

It has been very hard being responsible for our child when she travels and on so many weekends. I feel like a single parent. My job is demanding, and I usually have to work after putting him down for the night, and barely have time to clean the kitchen / house, etc, on top of my job.

I told her that I could support this career if we only have one child, but that if we have two (which is what we both want), that I don't think she can continue in her career.

I just don't see how I can manage two kids for so many mornings - taking them both to school, daycare, events, and evenings and weekends entirely by myself, all while I am working full time.