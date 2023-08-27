Husband tells wife she will "obviously" be the one to quit her job, stay home with the baby. NEW UPDATE

My husband said that he read that it’s better for the baby to have a parent home for the first year. So I asked him (thinking nothing of it) if that’s really something he’d consider, since he might have to quit his job. He asked why he would have to quit, since I should “obviously” be the one to stay home with the baby.

I asked him if he was serious and he said yes, the mom should be the one to stay home. I said how are we going to make that work on just his income? For context, I make about 3 times what my husband does. It’s never been an issue and never mattered to me, I just finished my masters earlier than he did (we both have them) and went into a more specialized field.