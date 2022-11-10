Husband says he'll stop drinking if wife stops snacking, wife feels body shamed.

When this husband is confused about his behavior, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for proposing my wife to stop snacking in exchange for me to stop drinking?"

I drink a few times a week, not enough to be considered over drinking by definition. Just a beer or two or a nice tequila/whiskey on the rocks while winding down after work. My wife snacks about the same amount.

Chips, candy, sometimes fruit covered in tajin etc. nothing crazy. I rarely eat snacks and she rarely drinks at home. I work out about 2 times a week, running, weights whatever I think my body needs. She goes walking 3-4 times a week.