Husband polices wife's use of her inheritance, wife retaliates.

I've been married to Laura for six years. When she got pregnant with our daughter Luana (F5), we agreed that she would stop working. Since then only I guarantee our livelihood. In early 2020 Laura wanted to stop being a SAHM and start her own business, but the pandemic thwarted her plans.
In June 2021 his father died and left as inheritance two houses that had a high sale price. We sell one and we're in the process of moving to the other. Laura decided to cancel her plans to go back to work to live with the money from the sale of the house, and that's fine.