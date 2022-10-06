Husband polices wife's use of her inheritance, wife retaliates.

Money money money. It can bring families together or break them apart. When this husband is angry with his wife for wanting to use her inheritance a certain way, he asks Reddit:

AITA for disagreeing with the way my wife wants to spend her inheritance?

I've been married to Laura for six years. When she got pregnant with our daughter Luana (F5), we agreed that she would stop working. Since then only I guarantee our livelihood. In early 2020 Laura wanted to stop being a SAHM and start her own business, but the pandemic thwarted her plans.