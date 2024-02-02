'I told my wife that she couldn’t parent without me. Turns out she can.' UPDATED 2X

Telling your partner they can't manage without you is sure to backfire.

In a popular post on the Am I Wrong subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for snapping at his wife after a long day at work. He wrote:

"I told my wife that she couldn’t do it without me. Turns out she can."

My wife and I don’t fight much. And when we do fight, we usually communicate well afterwards and things go back to normal. I brag to my friends about how reasonable my wife is and her ability to communicate and empathize is something I deeply admire. She doesn’t hold grudges. She talks me through my rough times. Until now. Due to a fire, my wife is out of work but still earning her salary (thanks insurance).