Woman won't share snack with 'hungry toddler' on train, mom calls her 'heartless.'

When this woman is conflicted, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to share with a toddler?"

I (25F) had to travel to a city 6 hours away for college related work. The trip was pretty tight.

I had to leave on Thursday night by train and reached the city on Friday early morning, was engaged in work till the evening and then take a train to get back home on friday night itself.

When I got into the train at about 10 PM, I still hadn’t had dinner. I was exhausted. I happened to share my cabin in the train with a middle aged woman and her toddler.