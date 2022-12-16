Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman won't share snack with 'hungry toddler' on train, mom calls her 'heartless.'

Woman won't share snack with 'hungry toddler' on train, mom calls her 'heartless.'

Maggie Lalley
Dec 16, 2022 | 9:58 PM
ADVERTISING

When this woman is conflicted, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to share with a toddler?"

I (25F) had to travel to a city 6 hours away for college related work. The trip was pretty tight.

I had to leave on Thursday night by train and reached the city on Friday early morning, was engaged in work till the evening and then take a train to get back home on friday night itself.

When I got into the train at about 10 PM, I still hadn’t had dinner. I was exhausted. I happened to share my cabin in the train with a middle aged woman and her toddler.

There was around 30 mins left for the train to start so I went out of the train, quickly got some snacks and ice-cream and got back to the cabin. I decided to have the ice-cream first because I didn’t want it to melt.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content