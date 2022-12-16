Woman won't share snack with 'hungry toddler' on train, mom calls her 'heartless.'

When this woman is conflicted, she asks Reddit:
I (25F) had to travel to a city 6 hours away for college related work. The trip was pretty tight.
I had to leave on Thursday night by train and reached the city on Friday early morning, was engaged in work till the evening and then take a train to get back home on friday night itself.
When I got into the train at about 10 PM, I still hadn’t had dinner. I was exhausted. I happened to share my cabin in the train with a middle aged woman and her toddler.
There was around 30 mins left for the train to start so I went out of the train, quickly got some snacks and ice-cream and got back to the cabin. I decided to have the ice-cream first because I didn’t want it to melt.