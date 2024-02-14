Infertile woman's divorced sister acts as surrogate; birth of baby incites 'creepy' betrayal. AITA? UPDATED 2X

When I got home from work James told me that the maternity facility had been in contact to say my sister and our baby had been discharged.

One didn’t want to worry me when I was at work and had been trying to find them but it had only happened about an hour before I got home. Then two hours later someone knocks on our door and it’s Tilly holding our baby.

She gives her too me and just shrugs and says sorry but that it wasn’t her fault she was attracted to the man whose baby she was carrying but that she’d forgotten how much newborns cry and need to be fed and said she wasn’t the mother. She left quickly after that after giving us the final legal form with her signature on.