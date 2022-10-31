Infertile woman's BF wants to announce fake pregnancy at her brother's baby shower.

When this woman is weirded out by her boyfriend's behavior, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA If I announce a fake pregnancy at my brothers baby shower?"

My BF bought a fake positive pregnancy test and wants to "announce" it at his brothers baby shower as a prank.

I think it's a bad idea for OBVIOUS reasons.

But he insists its hilarious and that it will be fine, because that is his family's humor.

Since we don't agree, we decided we would leave it up to the internet to decide.

So would he be the asshole if he announced a fake pregnancy at his brothers baby shower?

Also I am sterile, so he believes there is an extra layer of "humor" to the prank.(I do not care about being sterile because I hate children and have never wanted any.)

