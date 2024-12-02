'I’m the kid of one of those traveling RV families online and I hate them for it every day.' UPDATED 2X

I had a lot of people give me really helpful advice, resources, as well as even offers to try to help personally, some being questionable admittedly but a majority being genuinely concerned wanting to try to help and I very much appreciate that.

It was slightly overwhelming to be honest and I ended up not responding to a lot of people so you’ll all have to forgive me for that, but even if I didn’t respond much I have been doing research on a lot of the information people gave me.

Something that stood out to me was people asking if I had any family I could stay with to which I had to respond “not that I know of” because I don't have anyone on my dads side of the family and my mom strictly no contact with her family. I did not know if they were alive, if they cut her off, if she cut them off, or even any details about them and my mom had never wanted to talk about it.