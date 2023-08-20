Mom insists the only way her 14 month old son will eat is if she literally throws food at him. AITA?

'My son only eats food that I throw at him'

Used_Establishment92

Just to be clear I'm not whipping ham hocks at him. My 14 month old son thinks it's funny to throw food from his highchair. So funny that he'll forget to eat it. He's got a pretty good arm too, for a baby.

About a week ago he was eating blueberries and cut up pieces of strawberry and watermelon and he kept throwing them at me. Finally I got fed up and tossed a blueberry back at him. It bounced off his chest, he looked down at it, then back up at me, and broke into the hardest laugh I've ever heard come out of him.