Korean mom gets confronted by pre-k teacher about son's lunches having 'unpleasant odor.'

As a parent, you want your child to feel comfortable and accepted at school. But you also want them to know it's okay to be different, and that acceptance doesn't have to coincide with complete conformity to the status quo.

Finding this balance can be even harder than it sounds, especially when there are ignorant forces at play.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she's wrong for continuing to pack her kid an "inappropriate lunch."

She wrote:

AITA for packing my kid an “inappropriate” lunch?

I (34F) have a (5M) son who attends preschool. A few hours after I picked him up from school today, I got a phone call from his teacher. She made absolutely no effort to sound kind when she, in an extremely rude and annoyed tone, told me to stop packing my son such “disgusting and inappropriate” lunches.