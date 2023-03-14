Korean mom gets confronted by pre-k teacher about son's lunches having 'unpleasant odor.'

As a parent, you want your child to feel comfortable and accepted at school. But you also want them to know it's okay to be different, and that acceptance doesn't have to coincide with complete conformity to the status quo.
Finding this balance can be even harder than it sounds, especially when there are ignorant forces at play.
She wrote:
AITA for packing my kid an “inappropriate” lunch?
I (34F) have a (5M) son who attends preschool. A few hours after I picked him up from school today, I got a phone call from his teacher. She made absolutely no effort to sound kind when she, in an extremely rude and annoyed tone, told me to stop packing my son such “disgusting and inappropriate” lunches.
I felt absolutely appalled when she said this, as me and the teacher have, up until now, always maintained a very friendly relationship. She added that the lunches I’m packing my son are “very distracting for the other students and have an unpleasant odor.” I told her that I understand her concerns, as the lunches I pack are definitely not the healthiest, but the lunches are according to my son’s preferences.