Dad gets blasted for lenient punishment of bully daughter; mom thinks he's too harsh.

Here's his question, "AITA for not letting my daughter buy clothes?" And here's the story in his words.

My wife (37f) and I (37m) have 4 kids (14f and 14m, 12m, and 11f), we generally agree on parenting them, but a recent incident had me and my wife disagreeing and I want to see if I was in the wrong.

A few weeks ago, I was at home with our 12 y/o because he was sick with a stomach bug. While I was making him soup, I got a call from my twin’s high school, telling me that they wanted to speak with me, and that my daughter had received 3 days of ISS for a bullying incident.