Lesbian tells son he looks like other mom is because she birthed him. Wife gets mad.

As parents, you're tasked with telling your kids the facts of life. This is simple enough on its face, but it can get tricky if you disagree about when to tell them.

"AITA for telling my son the reason he looks more like his mom and not me is because his other mom birthed him?"

My wife and I are a same-sex couple and we've been together for over ten years. My wife is the one who was pregnant with our son (10M) and his sister (5M). Lately, our son has been coming home from school and continuously asking why he looks more like his other mommy but looks nothing like me. This was a conversation my wife avoided having for a long time but he kept asking.