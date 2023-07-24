Mom makes son eat upstairs because of other son's phobia of hiccups. AITA?

'AITA for sending my son upstairs to eat because of his brother's phobia?'

throwmylifeaway2911

This is a bit of an odd situation, so I figured I'd come to reddit for some fresh perspectives.

So, for the past I'd say three months, my older son Rex (15) always, and I mean always, gets hiccups midway through dinner. I'm not sure what kind of glitch is going on, I've had him checked out and apparently nothing is wrong except maybe eating too fast (he has tried slowing down but no luck).

Ordinarily this wouldn't be much of a problem, except my younger son Marshall (13) has a phobia of hiccups (yes, it's a real thing). He's been totally freaked out and usually had his hands clamped over his ears every time we sat down to dinner.