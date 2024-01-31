Man makes 16 yo daughter cry when she says, 'I want mom's abusers to be my parents instead.' AITA? UPDATED.

Anyway it was a Tuesday my daughter wanted to spend the night at her grandparents. We said no.My daughters 16 she said we were so controlling and that it’s so much easier at grandma and grandpas. And how she hated us and she wished grandma and grandpa were her parents.

And kept screaming and acting like we were starving her. We never told our kids much about her childhood just that it wasn’t healthy and that her and her parents have a bad past.

So while she doesn’t know a lot she knows we really don’t get along. I noticed that my wife completely stopped her face was completely empty. I sent my daughter to her room while she was still throwing a fit but my wife was completely still. It’s like that sentence broke her.