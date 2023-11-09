Man in 8 year relationship suddenly changes mind about wanting kids. AITA?

So I came clean to my Partner and let her know how I was feeling. Let’s just say that did not go well at all. She believes that I have wasted 8 years of her life because I now have suddenly decided that I want kids and because she doesn’t I am going to leave her.

Now I didn’t say anything like this I only expressed how I was feeling about having children. We having been on great talking terms over the past 5 days since this conversation, but I’m starting to wonder if this really is all my fault, I mean people change but an 8 year relationship with a joint opinion on never wanting children to suddenly deciding i do…AITA?

Let's see what readers thought.

lynfaix writes: