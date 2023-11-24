Man accused by sister of 'embarrassing' her at his wedding. AITA?

When this man is concerned that he humiliated his sister at his wedding, she asks Reddit:
My (34 M) sister Candace (36 F) is a Defense attorney. She's good at it & I had a case some time back which I asked her about. I wanted her to be my lawyer, but when I talked to her about it she said "Well, if you want my legal opinion, it would cost a couple of thousands of dollars. And even more if you'd like me to become your lawyer."
I was shocked, and asked her whether she's actually asking for money to help her own brother. She said that she doesn't care that I am one, and that I'd have to fork over the cash if I want her to fight my case. I responded by saying that I'll find another lawyer. I had not talked to her since.
I had my wedding with my wife Patricia (34 F) & she was invited. I was not keen on her coming there because of what she had done, but my parents forced me to invite her and so I did. I hardly talked to her throughout the proceedings but afterwards someone who knew about my case asked me about it, etc.
When I told him who my lawyer was he asked me why I had not gotten Candace instead as she's my sister. I said "She wanted a lot of money, and also asked me more than my lawyer did anyway." He was surprised and asked whether she had asked for money from me as I am her brother, and I said "Well, yeah."
So others around him heard that as well and asked her about it. She got mad at that, and then began to justify what she had done.
She took me aside to accuse me of "embarrassing" her and that I invited her to the wedding to try and ruin her reputation or something. I told her that I only said what was the truth, but she stormed off from the wedding after that. AITA?
donubatman writes:
NTA. Clearly all these replies are by people who are not lawyers. I have more often than not seen other lawyers provide their families huge discounts or do work for free.
If your sister didn’t want to work for free that is one thing but trying to up charge you is extremely silly. Also you did nothing wrong by telling the truth at your wedding. If she’s embarrassed it’s because she knows she is greedy.
18kgold writes:
ESH. If you were a painter by trade, would you agree to paint your entire sisters house for free? Your sister could have given you some discount in her rates but you can’t expect someone to work for free. Your wedding wasn’t the place to discuss it.
hypersomincally writes:
YTA. You wanted your sister to work for you for free, your sister didn't want to work for you at all, otherwise she would not have asked for such a huge amount of money.
Then you decided after your sister didn't work for you for free to cut contact. You should not mix family and work. Your sister knows that. Sounds like you spoke trash about her to people she knows and she was pissed. Rightfully.