Man loses it when sister says her sons are superior to his daughter. AITA?

One man was shocked when his sister said some very hurtful things about him and his daughter in comparison to her and her sons. What is worse, she said it right to his daughter's face. Now he wonders if he was too harsh or maybe even wrong to be angry.
I (m33) am a single dad to my daughter (f15). She's my buddy and I honestly love her so much. My sister (f38) has 3 boys and has made being a boy mom her entire personality.
She always goes on about how she loves being a boy mom and how raising boys is so much easier than having a girl. I usually just ignore it.
My daughter is a huge Taylor Swift fan and I took her to the opener night of the eras tour. I'm not a Taylor swift fan honestly but it was really fun seeing my daughter have so much fun and just overall being so happy.