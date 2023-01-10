Man asks fiancé to sleep on couch so autistic daughter can have bed; she's annoyed.

AITA for asking my fiancée to sleep on the pull out couch so my daughter could sleep in my bed?

So I (43m) have a fiancée (39f) and I also have a daughter (16f), and the three of us traveled to visit my fiancées parents to have them meet us.

Last night we got a hotel for the last night before we drove home, and my fiancée and I were in the master bed and my daughter was in the pull out couch bed in the next room, and shortly after we went to sleep, my daughter asked if she could sleep in my bed with me.

My daughter is on the spectrum and has anxiety from previous trauma and has some trouble with being alone in unfamiliar places, so I said absolutely and I initially offered to go sleep on the pull out couch with her but she said it was very uncomfortable and she needed to sleep on a real mattress.