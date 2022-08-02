Man asks if he's wrong to sue ex-wife's stepdaughter for 'breaking gift.'

Being in a blended family can be tough, especially when there is divorce and steparenting involved. But sometimes, the dynamics are SO WEIRD that even stepparents don't know how to function in certain situations. When this man wants to sue his ex wife's stepdaughter for breaking one of his very expensive possessions, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for threatening to take legal action against my ex-wife's stepdaughter if she doesn't pay for the gift she broke?"