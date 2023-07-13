Man asks teen niece to stop attending boys fishing trip so his sons can 'speak freely.'

During our recent trip, my son(15M) as well as one of my nephews(16M) came to me and my eldest brother and asked us if it was possible to not have Selene come on the next trip with us because they would like to have a father-son trip with just us, since they can't really speak freely or behave how they want because it feels weird having her there.

I understood where they were coming from, since most of them are in that awkward phase and having a girl present when you just want to rowdy with your cousins can feel very weird, so I discussed it with my eldest brother and we decided to ask James if it was possible for him to not bring Selene on the next trip, and bring another one of his kids instead so we could have a father-son vacation.