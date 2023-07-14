Man tells babysitter not to pray with his son who has cancer. AITA?

embarrasedmath9 writes:

YTA. You think you offended him? You def did. And very cruelly at that. What if it were something you believed in & someone called it BS & false hope? Don't you think that would be offensive? There was no need to say those nasty things to him. All you had to say is the last part. Pray for him but not with him. That would've been enough. And you owe him a sincere apology for shitting on his beliefs.