Man threatens to throw out bipolar pregnant wife's vape. Wife claims abuse.

When this husband is conflicted about his 'crazy' wife, he asks Reddit:

"WIBTA if I threw away all of my pregnant wife's cigarettes and her vape while she's out?"

She has tried to quit smoking before in the past but since she got pregnant she gave up quitting. She's bpd and is refusing to cooperate with any Dr. I wish she would quit smoking for our baby but she refuses.

She doesn't seem to want the baby, she hasn't wanted to name the baby and she's due soon. She used to work hard to take care of herself until her recent mental health diagnosis of bpd 6 months ago.

She picked smoking back up after being close to quitting and now she's been smoking more now than before she tried to quit. She knows it's bad for her because that's why she tried to quit in the first place.