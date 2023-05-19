Man goes bouldering while wife recovers from emergency C-section, she calls him 'selfish.'

Having a baby is really hard work. Suddenly, your sleep schedule, your eating schedule, and your entire life is turned upside down. If you're partnered, you have to renegotiate all of the day-to-day stuff and figure out who has the capacity for what, all while trying to tend to your relationship as a couple as well.
Negotiating these boundaries is hard enough already, but extra hard when you're running on low fumes and there's a crying baby in your ear.
He wrote:
AITA (M28) for exercising sporadically with a newborn?
First time posting here but I'm currently the proud father of a lovely 3 week old newborn girl who I love to absolute bits. My girlfriend gave birth via an emergency C-section after initially being induced and an infection occurring somewhere during the labour process. Fast forward 3 weeks and mum and baby are healthy, and we are extremely happy in our little newborn bubble.