Man goes bouldering while wife recovers from emergency C-section, she calls him 'selfish.'

Having a baby is really hard work. Suddenly, your sleep schedule, your eating schedule, and your entire life is turned upside down. If you're partnered, you have to renegotiate all of the day-to-day stuff and figure out who has the capacity for what, all while trying to tend to your relationship as a couple as well.

Negotiating these boundaries is hard enough already, but extra hard when you're running on low fumes and there's a crying baby in your ear.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a new dad asked if he's wrong for exercising with a newborn.

He wrote:

AITA (M28) for exercising sporadically with a newborn?