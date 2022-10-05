Confused dad asks for advice on grieving wife's 'strange' breastfeeding method.

Trigger warning. This story is a bit dark, so tread lightly as you read. When this father is confused about how his wife is feeding their kid, he asks Reddit:
I’ve debated posting because this feels a bit too personal to me, this happed about a month and a half ago but we still aren’t talking much (maybe once a week), she took the baby and moved back in with her parents.
My(31M) wife(27F) and I lost our first child four years ago to SIDS. My wife never understood how that could be a thing and blamed it on the formula she was using. She tried breast feeding but could never produce enough so she switched to formula.