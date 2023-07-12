Man tells brother that his adoptive son will never be a real part of this family. AITA?

comfortabletito0 writes:

NTA. Your reaction may have been a bit extreme, but I feel it is justified. 14yo was acting like a normal child when a new sibling is brought home. My sis and I are 7 years apart and she definitely had the same feelings growing up where she felt like I took more of our parents attention away, but she grew to love me so much she chased me down when I tried to run away at like 5yo.

If Mom had kicked her to her bio dad after she displayed signs of jealousy then we would have no relationship and my sister would have more mental health problems from that trauma. Sounds like your brother faced some tough parenting moments and instead of rising to the occasion, he took the easy way.