Man asks brother to donate sperm after bro's life is 'totally ruined.' AITA?

When this man is concerned that he may have asked too much of his brother, he asks Reddit:

"AITAH for asking my brother to donate sperm after his life was ruined?"

Well this is a story. My brother 32 has been married to my SIL for 12 years. It was discovered she had been having an affair for a year and a half with an older man at work. When my brother confronted her she gas lit him into thinking he was the problem and her cheating was a result of his actions in the marriage.

He had been very comfortable and with four children.. distracted of course. So had she. My wife and l asked him two years ago to be a sperm donor and he seemed okay with it but his wife was not. She said his sperm belonged to her.