Dad builds room for eldest sons in backyard, ex says 'you love them more.' AITA?

She feels as though I'm pushing the boys away by housing them in the backyard and that it suggests I'm prioritizing my new family, while at the same time thinking giving them a cool den in the backyard is favoring them over their sister.

I think her biggest issue is the one she didn't mention, which is worrying the boys will want to spend even more time at my house if they have more privacy and great place to hang with their friends.

We no longer split custody based on our custody agreement and for the last few years the boys have lived the majority of the time with me, where as our daughter alternates between our houses every 2 weeks.