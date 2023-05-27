Man calls his 15yo son a 'narc' for helping his teacher bust cheaters. AITA?

Snitches get A's.

One dad writes about his frustration with his son's behaviour at school. His son's teacher intentionally choreographed an elaborate scheme to entrap students that had a propensity for cheating. His son willing complied, but now this OP is worried, and honestly embarrassed, that his son will be labeled a 'narc.' His wife disagrees and thinks her son did the righteous thing.

'AITA for telling my son I'm not proud of him after he helped his teacher bust half his class cheating?'

Turbulent-Fruit-3052

My wife and I have two sons 15 and 9, this relates to the older one. He does pretty good in school, and most of teachers have nothing but good things to say about him. Apparently one of his teachers asked him for help catching some kids cheating.