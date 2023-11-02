Man calls pregnant friend a 'parasitic leech'; refuses to foot pregnancy bills. AITA?

When this man is furious with his pregannt friend, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for calling my friend a parasitic leech & refusing to foot her pregnancy bills?"

I (38 M) used to have a friend Elise (37 F). She got unemployed a while earlier. When I learned about it I helped her financially.

She said I did not have to do that, but I insisted. I want to make it clear that I was not expecting anything in return at the time. We had not discussed repayment. I just told her "We will talk about that later, you should take care of yourself right now."

However, after she had managed to find another job, I got into a few constraints myself. I needed to get through various expenses. I thought it would be nice to ask her for help. I required around $2500, and I knew she had the money as she had gotten a really well-paying job at a multinational company.