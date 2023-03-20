Man calls sister stupid and 's***ty' parent over her unconventional baby name choice.

Choosing a name for a child is a big undertaking. The name they're given is going to set the tone for their childhood, how others see them, and how they see themselves.
In fact, a baby's name can set the tone for how family members react to them even before they leave the womb. Or more accurately, a baby's name can set the tone for how family members view the parents long before they've left the womb.
AITA for calling my sister stupid and her and her husband "s****y parents from the start" because of what they want to name their kid?
Ok, so just a little context because this topic is incredibly touchy for me. I am a man who was given a woman's name at birth. A good example is naming your son Alice. It's not what my name was but it's close. My parents are hippies and gave their oldest son a girl's name to "stick it to the man" and I will never forgive them for it.