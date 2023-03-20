Man calls sister stupid and 's***ty' parent over her unconventional baby name choice.

Choosing a name for a child is a big undertaking. The name they're given is going to set the tone for their childhood, how others see them, and how they see themselves.

In fact, a baby's name can set the tone for how family members react to them even before they leave the womb. Or more accurately, a baby's name can set the tone for how family members view the parents long before they've left the womb.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for calling his sister a stupid and "bad parent" based on the name she chose for her kid.

He wrote:

AITA for calling my sister stupid and her and her husband "s****y parents from the start" because of what they want to name their kid?