Man cares for ex-wife's dying second husband after she abandons him, bans ex from funeral.

AITA for banning my son's mom from a memorial?

"AITA for banning my son's mom from a memorial?"

My ex-wife Diana has three boys who are 16, 12, and 10. We divorced pretty much after the youngest was born. We also both remarried. She married Christopher and got a divorce last year after seven years of marriage. I'm still happily married to my wife Jessica. Christopher and my boys were pretty close and they were bummed when the divorce happened. I always got along with the dude.