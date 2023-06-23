Man caring for brother snaps at dad after heart attack, 'why did you have a kid at 50?'

Managing a relationship with your parents can sadly get even more complicated as you all get older.
Some relationships can bloom in adulthood, as you understand better why they made their choices, and they begin to respect you as an autonomous grownup. But others, only get worse as you see just how little they've chosen to grow as a person.
He wrote:
AITA for shaming my dad for becoming a dad again at 50?
My dad had a baby with his girlfriend when he was 50. His girlfriend wasn't stable so my dad pretty much raised my brother by himself. My brother is now 7. Ironically my son is also 7. I found it weird and odd and tried to accept it. My dad is 57 and is more of a sitter than a parent because he doesn't have the energy that I have as a 32yo. So my brother spends a lot of time with my family.
I have always had a very complicated relationship with my dad. My dad had a health scare and he told me that if something were to happen to him then he'd want my brother to go with me. I sarcastically said my brother is pretty much with me anyway. He said it's not his fault that he had a heart attack and I said maybe not but you had zero business having a kid at f#$king 50 and it's like you're winging it.
He said he wasn't 'winging' anything and I said no you're just can't keep up and the whole situation is f#$%ed up. We've barely spoken since that conversation last month. I absolutely refuse to apologize to him. It hasn't affected the care of my brother. Me and my wife probably care for him 60% of the time. He and my son are inseparable so that helps.
People had a lot of thoughts about OP's quandary.
Ok-Trade8013 wrote:
NTA. He's not stepping up as a parent and you are having to do the work.
mlssac wrote:
NTA It is what is, right? He chose to have a kid at 50 and your family is having to pick up the slack! You're a good big brother and a good father!
expat-turtle32 wrote:
NTA - but I don't know if you're going about it the right way. You want to make sure your brother doesn't feel any tension as it isn't his fault he has an older dad. I think maybe you need to chat to your dad and work something out because as you said you are looking after his kid the majority of the time.
Just keep in mind your dad might know you are right and hates that he can't keep up with his kid so could be a sensitive topic. Don't take this constructive criticism as anything but a possible constructive way to approach it. You are clearly a great dad and brother and definitely NTA.
quantumdreamqueen wrote:
NTA. I couldn’t imagine being in your shoes! Gross behavior from your dad. You have the right to be honest about the situation and the right to set boundaries. It’s not your responsibility to raise your brother.
blueeyed94 wrote:
ESH If it is like you say and you basically raise your brother, then yes, he is obviously an @hole for not caring for his son. But his age has NOTHING to do it with. My parents got me pretty late, too because of some miscarriages between my brother and me and I was more like a 'happy little accident.'
You can pretty much guess how this went in a small village where everyone loves to stick their nose in everyone else's business almost 30 years ago. My father was the best father I could imagine and I can't tell you how happy I am that my parents didn't listen to those villagers with a similar POV like you. There are people who can run a strong 5k with ease with 65 while others can't walk without a walking aid with 45.
I don't know how his health was when they got pregnant. But you have no right to rub his age under his nose when he is A) scared for the wellbeing of his son and B) His son is already 7. Do you know how it feels if someone tells your parents that they better not have you because of their health/their age?
You think your brother will never get wind of it but let me promise you something: He will. Your father can't reverse his decision and trying to convince him to step up as a father (and that's the thing you really want, right?) doesn't work like this.
Grouchy-Bluejay-4092 wrote:
YTA for the timing, if for nothing else. Every parent should designate someone to care for their children in the event of their death. If you haven't done that, you should, and your father should have done it before now. So he's bringing up a serious topic, and you take the opportunity to go off on him for having a kid at 50. Well, maybe you're right about that, but it's too late now.
You may not like or respect your father very much, but if you care about your brother you should revisit the conversation and decide whether you want to be in your father's will as the designated guardian. And while you're at it, designate somebody for your own son in case something happens to you and your wife.
