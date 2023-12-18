Man confides in ex's mother about why she dumped him. AITA?

Everyone have all the right to break with another person for whatever reason you want. We are talking about life partners here. Would you share with them the same if the reason for that was your penis being to small? I do not think so, because that would be not comfortable for you. Here you gave zero Fs about it, so you just said what you said.

simmerdownboilup writes:

ESH. Your ex has to handle her pressures from her parents. Her decision to end the relationship is fine, but it's not on you how your ex handles her mother's pressure. You suck because your ex's family isn't your support system. They are not the people you talk to about this problem.