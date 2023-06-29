Man confronts flight attendant after child gets glitter on him, mom lays into him.

Flying should be magical in theory. You're gliding hundreds of miles an hour through the clouds to a faraway destination in the fraction of the time it took our ancestors to travel.

But the reality is often cramped seats, sore necks, and annoying seatmates hampering the magic of flight. Even if your personal flying experiences have been A+, you don't have to be on the internet long before you hear other people's flight-from-hell stories.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man shared his flight from hell story, and asked if he was wrong for confronting a mom who was crafting with her child on the flight.

He wrote:

AITA for reporting a mother and her glitter monster to a flight attendant?