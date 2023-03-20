Man confronts wife after she keeps bothering sister to babysit, 'this is unreasonable.'

It takes a village to raise a child. But most parents in the U.S. (and many other countries) aren't living in a community that functions like a village. The combination of a hyper-individualist culture and the isolation of the nuclear family leave many new parents feeling stranded and abandoned.

While it's completely reasonable for parents to feel stressed and disappointed by this reality, it doesn't mean these frustrations should be taken out on one singular person. Especially, someone who never promised to be part of the childcare process in the first place.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a new dad asked if he's wrong for telling his wife her expectations for her sister are deeply unrealistic.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my wife her expectations for her sister are unrealistic?