Man curses at niece when she busts into his 'off limits' office. AITA?

When I get upstairs, I see the door to my office is wide open and the lights are on. When I go in to investigate, my niece is in there sitting in my chair and taking selfies with her feet on my desk.

I was beyond furious, I only have one rule for guests at my house and it's to stay out of my office. I have that rule for a reason, not only would I be at risk of disbarment but the integrity of the entire case would be jeopardized if any of that information is leaked.

While I'm not accusing her of that specifically, I just don't want uninvolved people in my office taking pictures and posting them on social media where there may or may not be protected Information in view of the camera.