Man cuts off 'cheating' son's stepdaughter from will, son says 'that's unfair.' UPDATED

"AITA for not including my son's adopted child in my will?"

My wife and I are in our sixties, we are thinking of retiring soon and we are trying to get our finances and everything we own in order. For example we're finally selling our old house because it's too big and we don't need it, we want to live in a quieter place and a smaller house. We have three kids, all adults by now. Each of our kids have their own kids as well.