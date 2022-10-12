Man tells young cousin truth about 'army' dad, cousin is devastated.

When this man wants his young cousin to know the truth about his dad, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling a kid his dad’s in prison?"

My cousin Amy has a son Jay about 6 years old. The father Mike of the kid is in prison for theft about a year in and half.

For some reason a few family members thought it would be ok to say that Mike is in the Army and is on deployment. My dad was often away from home because he was in the Marines. It sucked.

I hear Jay talking about how his dad is Ukraine fighting bad guys and he can’t wait until his daddy can come home. I’m pissed. I told him you dad is in prison because he’s a thief not in Ukraine fighting bad guys.