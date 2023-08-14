Man defends wife after she purposefully dumps coffee on a kid. AITA?

Heather said a clipped 'Anna go play' and that was it. No follow through. Well, Anna comes right back in and slaps my wife on the forehead with the swatter and says 'bug, missed him'.

My wife took her coffee (her 3rd one that she just made. Again, cold) and flung it at Anna, covering her. Anna immediately starts crying and Heather flips out, so does my brother. Saying that my wife was an immature b&^%% and that she's 'just a kid'.

My wife calmly puts her cup down and continues conversation like nothing happened, as Anna, Heather and Mack are all flipping out. But then Heather says 'do you have anything to say for yourself?'