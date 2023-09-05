Man demands that his wife remove their kids from her mommy influencer TikTok. AITA?

When this husband shuts down his wife's dreams, he asks Reddit:
My wife wants to be an influencer on TikTok and YouTube. She has been creating mommy content and content about her day to day life. When she told me this is something she wanted to do I didn’t have a problem with I only said that I don’t want our children (4m, 2f) in ANY of her content.
I didn’t monitor her channel because it didn’t really seem necessary. I recently watched her channel because I thought it be cute so see what she does in her day to day life. I found our children faces in almost all of her content.
I told her straight up she needs to remove all of her content, she said that she knew I wouldn’t agree but she doesn’t think this is a big deal. I don’t like children content, I feel like alot of the time when you see that children make profit they become less of your kids...
and more of a product and your interactions become more performative and I can see the same thing has happened in her because she posted a video of her getting our 2 yr old out of a tantrum and how she deals with it but how is your first instinct to record and hold a camera whilst our baby is crying.
She started crying saying that she built this up and this is her dream and deleting her content will ruin it and I said I simply don’t care, if you don’t delete it I will consider a divorce. I know a lot of people have children on there social media and I don’t mind an Instagram or Facebook post but to make videos seem to intimate to share.
She told her friends and even hinted on her social media accounts that she has an over controlling and narcissistic husband that doesn’t want her on social media, am currently being ridiculed by her friends. Am I being over controlling or narcissistic……AITA?
thatwhichlursk782 writes:
NTA those children are too young to really understand the impact of their faces being plastered all over the internet. There are ways to parenting blog without featuring the faces of your too-young children.
spicyturtle38 writes:
NTA. You made it very clear how you felt in the beginning of her endeavor and she agreed- and then did whatever she wanted regardless. She lied, and did exactly what you were afraid she’d do. That’s not a partner, that’s someone using your family for their own gain and profit.
Any parent who blatantly ignores what the other parent wants for their kids is headed down a bad path, and frankly I wouldn’t blame you for looking into separation.
What will happen when your kids are old enough to understand that they’re being used as content creators, and don’t want to?? Are they getting a cut of the profits in a savings account? This is only going to grow into a much bigger problem.
heloismorris writes:
NTA Your children are two and four years old. Those videos will last forever. I am not a fan of posting children on social media but it's a parental decision. Your wife starting make the content and posting the content over your objections.
I don't think children she be used as props by the the wanna be mommy bloggers. They are too young to give informed consent. Also, it's disgusting to use your children for likes and dollars. If your wife wants to be an influencer, it's her business, it becomes your business when it involves your children.