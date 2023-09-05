Man demands that his wife remove their kids from her mommy influencer TikTok. AITA?

When this husband shuts down his wife's dreams, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my wife I don’t care about her dreams?"

My wife wants to be an influencer on TikTok and YouTube. She has been creating mommy content and content about her day to day life. When she told me this is something she wanted to do I didn’t have a problem with I only said that I don’t want our children (4m, 2f) in ANY of her content.

I didn’t monitor her channel because it didn’t really seem necessary. I recently watched her channel because I thought it be cute so see what she does in her day to day life. I found our children faces in almost all of her content.