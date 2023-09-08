Man disturbs neighbor at 4am after her screaming baby makes him 'changes his schedule.'

When this man is concerned that he's a bad neighbor, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for waking up my upstairs neighbor at 4 am due to me having to change my sleep schedule cause of her child?"

Some context about a year ago my upstairs neighbor had a kid and has been waking me up 2-3 times per night . which lead me to change my sleep schedule to sleep 2pm-8pm since she is outside most of that time at work.

This leads me being up most of the night which is preferable since the child would keep me up during most of the night and i dont have to work more than 2-4 hours a week anyway.