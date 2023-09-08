Man disturbs neighbor at 4am after her screaming baby makes him 'changes his schedule.'

When this man is concerned that he's a bad neighbor, he asks Reddit:
Some context about a year ago my upstairs neighbor had a kid and has been waking me up 2-3 times per night . which lead me to change my sleep schedule to sleep 2pm-8pm since she is outside most of that time at work.
This leads me being up most of the night which is preferable since the child would keep me up during most of the night and i dont have to work more than 2-4 hours a week anyway.
The problem starts cause I usually head out around 4 am to go pick up my girlfriend since she works the night shift from around 8pm to 4 in the morning. My girlfriend doesn't drive so I go pick her up. Unfortunately I drive a fairly loud motorcycle but ive never considered it a problem since Im only there for a few seconds before I drive off.
Recently my upstairs neighbour has started to complain about the noise levels. I told her that I have offered to previously buy her some earplugs so that she wouldn't have to be bothered by the sound like i did for my other neighbours.
She refused saying she needed to be able to hear her child if they start crying in the morning. I responded that i wouldn't even be awake at this hour if it wasn't for her and her child waking me through the night previously and left it at that. AITA?
rawteacake writes:
YTA. People who drive loud motorcycles don't seem to understand just how loud and obnoxious they are. We ought to be quiet at night. Bikes aren't quiet so they ought not to be turned on and driven about at night.
Chances are your neighbour isn't the only neighbour bothered about this. I don't have kids, but I can at least understand that you can't control a baby crying, so I don't think these are equal grievances that can be used to cancel each other out.
sostartingout writes:
NAH. You have a lot of irrelevant information in here. You want to pick your gf up after she gets off her shift. You leave at 4am. You could just as easily be going to work. Now, if you went out and intentionally bought a loud motorcycle - to mess with your neighbor - that would make you TA.
But, sounds like this is just your existing vehicle. That said, I certainly wouldn't be happy about it if I were her either, and I'd be complaining.
electricalhamster writes:
YTA. Your replies make this sound like you didn’t really need to change your schedule and you made the decision too. Babies can’t control whether they sleep through the night or not but you can control the volume of your motorcycle.
Also even if you want to spite the young mother and her child for God knows what reason you are waking up a lot more people than her with your motorcycle. Anyone who drives a loud motorcycle is basically an asshole anyway. Nobody thinks you guys are cool when you drive by everybody is just annoyed.